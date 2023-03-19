Women working in aviation highlighted in Saanich Peninsula event geared to teens

With the goal of inspiring more young women to pursue careers in the aviation industry, a cross-country tour is touching down in 30 different communities.
That includes a stop on the Saanich Peninsula at the Victoria Flying Club on Monday (March 20).
Participants will spend the morning hearing from women employed in a variety of fields in the industry and after lunch will get a behind-the-scenes tour of local facilities, including a jet hanger, helicopter maintenance site and an air traffic control tower.
The free event is put on by the non-profit organization, Elevate Aviation. Students between the ages of 12 and 18 are invited to participate. For more information and to register, go to elevateaviation.ca/programs/tours.
