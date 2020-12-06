Woodpecker flies again after mild brain injury after slamming into window

Bird had bruised ears, blood coming from her mouth and vision problems

A woodpecker has been released back into the wild after being treated at BCSPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre due to a mild brain injury caused by slamming into a window. (Facebook/Wild ARC)

Metchosin’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) is reminding the public to stay on the lookout for the well-being of local birds after a woodpecker slammed into a window and suffered mild brain injury.

Wild ARC says the bird was brought to their home base unresponsive after she was found lying on the ground below someone’s window earlier in the month.

The hairy woodpecker had bruising in her ears, blood coming from her mouth and vision issues. The centre said that she had suffered central nervous system damage.

She was placed into a quiet space to rest and given oxygen to stabilize after her brain injury. She received regular monitoring, specialized diets and medications while she recovered.

On Saturday night, she was successfully released back into the wild, as she had been making quick improvements with perching and flying.

Wild ARC has window alerts available for purchase online, which have a special coating that reflects ultraviolet sunlight.

The alert sticker appears as a frosted glass to humans, but glows like a stoplight for birds, which making it easier to avoid hitting the window.

“If a bird flies into your window, you should place it into a box large enough for it to extend its wings,” as stated by Wild ARC’s website. You should not give the bird food or water while it stays in a closed box that remains quiet and dark.

Nearly 1 billion birds die annual due to window-collisions across North America alone, according to Wild ARC’s website.

