Writing the book on Live performances

Jason Parsons’ new book unlocks the keys to establishing a presence on stage

It takes much more than having talent as a singer or musician to pull off a live performance people will remember, says Sooke resident Jason Parsons.

Parsons has drawn from his many multi-faceted years of experience to write Be A Voice: A Musician’s Guide for the Live Performance.

After sharing the stage with numerous performers during his 25 years on the music scene, Parsons has worked as a musician’s coach with emerging and established artists to develop their live performances since 2015.

Parsons, married with two adult children, also produces live shows across Canada and the United States.

“I had time on my hands due to COVID,” he said regarding how the book project initially took shape. “I started the book in March 2020 and finished it in July.”

“The intent of the book is to provide a foundation for any artist pursuing a career in music,” he said. “It’s not about teaching lessons on live performance. Once someone decides to take their music out of their basement, it has to be about them, not the audience.”

One chapter, I Think, Therefore I Am, focuses on what value a performer brings to the stage and what makes them unique.

“Just because you think you’re a great singer or guitar player doesn’t mean everyone else agrees with you,” he said. “The reason people go to see artists play live is that they want to be captured and engaged. They want to experience and be inspired.”

The book was released on April 20 by Friesen Press, a local Victoria company, and worked its way onto the publisher’s bestseller list within a week. It is distributed by Ingram Group, which supplies most major outlets, including Amazon and Apple Books.

Parsons began his music career in his late teens in the 1980s, singing and playing guitar with a band based in Manitoba called Surrender. A record deal with Harvest Music Group in 1997 led to a trip to Nashville, where a song, You and Me, from the band’s debut EP worked its way to number one on the independent charts.

Be A Voice: A Musician’s Guide for the Live Performance is available in hardcover, softcover and E-book. Prices are under $15 and vary depending on the distributor.

Visit jasonparsonsproductions.com to order a copy or for more information.



