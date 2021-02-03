Youth art and literary show planned for May in Sooke

Mindfulness in May, an art and literary exhibition for youth, is planned for Sooke in May. (Pixabay photo)

The Amber Academy Youth Fine Arts Society, in partnership with artist Diane Moran and the Sooke Arts Council, will present Mindfulness in May, an art and literary exhibition for youth.

The exhibition is open to students in grades six to 12 in the Sooke School District, and children living in Port Renfrew, Metchosin, Highlands, Langford, and Colwood registered in a home learning program.

The exhibition is featured at the Sooke Arts Council Gallery and online at mindfulmay.artistquarter.com from May 5 to 12.

The exhibition takes place during B.C. Youth Week and National Mental Health Week, so organizers have chosen the Art of Kindness as this year’s topic.

“We encourage students to explore what kindness means to them in their own lives and their language,” the groups say in a joint press release.

“Students will draw inspiration from whatever kindness means to them, and perhaps even what it means to be impacted by kindness.”

Awards will be given to the top three visual arts and top literary submissions in each division.

Applications must be submitted online at mindfulmay.artistquarter.com/submissions by March 31.

Need more info? Email Diane Moran at moraninthemoon@gmail.com.

