Music director Yariv Aloni presents the Greater Victoria Youth Orchestra’s 37th season. (GVYO photo)

Youth shine in upcoming Victoria orchestra event

Barber of Seville will be part of upcoming event

By Ella Matte/contributor

A group of young Victoria musicians are playing some really old music.

And you’re invited.

Music director Yariv Aloni presents the Greater Victoria Youth Orchestra’s 37th season.

The group will be performing an array of music, including Gioachino Rossini’s the Barber of Seville, music from William Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream composed by Felix Mendelssohn, pieces from Alexander Borodin, Prince Igor and the Norwegian Sigurd Jorsalfar from Edvard Grieg.

The Greater Victoria Youth Orchestra has been producing extraordinary music since founded in 1986. They have a history of sharing their music from the Yukon to the Kootenay region and everywhere in between.

GVYO’s mission has always been to affirm and nourish the love of music in young people and to challenge young orchestra musicians to achieve the highest standards of instrumental competence and musical performance.

They play on Feb. 5 at the Farquhar at UVic at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and are available at the UVic Ticket Centre and online at uvic.ca/farquhar.

Live music

