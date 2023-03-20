Zero Waste seeks to maximize recycling, minimize waste

Zero Waste Sooke advocates action at a personal level while also calling for community initiatives that will speed Sooke’s evolution into a model Zero Waste community. (Shutterstock)

Zero Waste Sooke is a citizens’ initiative and Transition Sooke working group that emerged following the screening of The Clean Bin Project at Sooke’s Awareness Film Night in January 2015.

Zero Waste Canada’s Buddy Boyd was the guest speaker that night. His call for community action inspired a first exploratory Zero Waste Sooke (ZWS) meeting at the Sooke Region Volunteer Centre in late February.

We champion the 5Rs of the international Zero Waste movement — Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rot in that order — as a sane and sustainable lifestyle choice. We advocate action at a personal level while also calling for community initiatives that will speed Sooke’s evolution into a model Zero Waste community.

Since that first meeting, ZWS volunteers have met regularly and undertaken several actions. ZWS has worked hard to promote a plastic-bag bylaw, we organize biannual Repair Cafes at our wonderful library with a crew of local volunteer fixers. ZWS donated recycling bin systems at Fred Milne Park, Art Morris Park and the Sooke Community Hall.

We organize regular Sooke region community clean-ups involving ZWS volunteers and dozens of community participants. Workshops are held at the Sooke library on various topics, such as making non-toxic and cheaper cleaning materials and furoshiki, the Japanese art of zero-waste gift wrap. You can often find ZWS volunteers in educational booths at public events such as Sooke Country Market. We have an active presence on Facebook.

Our goals, to be undertaken in partnership with citizens, local schools, the District of Sooke, the Capital Regional District, Sooke’s waste-removal operators and other allies, are 1) education about the importance of waste reduction; 2) turn local waste resources into jobs; 3) find a property and support the establishment of a recycling depot, free store, yard-waste depot and composting centre; and 4) encourage reduced plastic use.

We look forward to bringing you a series of articles here, such as where to recycle just about anything right here in Sooke, how to reduce food waste, and how to get involved in the sharing economy. Did you know there are websites with people right here in Sooke who are willing to lend you items not used on an everyday basis, why spend the money and storage space when you can borrow items, as well as lend? How do we navigate all the green-washing about what really happens to our recycling, our garbage? It’s time to figure out where “away” really is when we throw it away. Our next public events will be a yarn swap on March 19th at our VIRL Sooke library and a Community Clean Up in Sooke neighbourhoods on April 16th.

Zero Waste Sooke meets on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the library. Come check it out, and find us on Facebook.

– Contributed by Zero Waste Sooke



