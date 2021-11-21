15 Oak Bay artists’ works line walls of Monterey centre

Show and sale runs Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oak Bay-based artists host a show and sale Nov. 27 at the Monterey Recreation Centre. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Oak Bay artists unite to bring a fall show and sale to the Monterey centre Sunday.

Meet the artists and learn about the process as well as inspirations, as 15 local creators host a free event Nov. 27.

The event is billed as an opportunity to see and purchase art from local artists in media including watercolour, acrylic, oils, photography, linocut, collage, art cards and ceramics.

Artists include Jennifer Olson, Sue Leather, Avis Rasmussen, Vicky Turner, Derek Rees, Flo-Elle Watson, Terry Vatrt, Arlene Davey, Joan Easton, Joanie McCorry, Carole Finn, Donna Ion, Terry MccBride, Bonny Myers and Myra Baynton.

The Oak Bay Artists’ Exhibition & Art Sale at 1447 Monterey Ave. runs 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination is required.

