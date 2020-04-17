Artists band together for Islanders in need

Rock for Relief: A Living Room Concert for Vancouver Island broadcasts tonight

Artists are banding together for Islanders in need with Rock for Relief: A Living Room Concert for Vancouver Island. (Image contributed)

Vancouver Island’s top musical talent will be joining forces with international recording artists to raise funds for Islanders in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rock For Relief will feature performances by David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Randy and Tal Bachman, the Tenors, Trevor Guthrie, and Nanaimo’s current American Idol contestant Lauren Spencer-Smith. Local favourites including Jesse Roper, Carmanah, Aaron Pritchett, Kathryn Calder and many others will also be hitting the stage along with special appearances by Steve Nash, Rick Hansen, Jim Treliving and Silken Laumann.

This Island-wide fundraising effort allows donors to direct their funds to either the Rapid Relief Fund, supporting Greater Victoria and the Cowichan Valley, or the Community Response Fund, supporting communities north of the Cowichan Valley, and is a joint initiative between the Victoria Foundation, the Nanaimo Foundation and CHEK News.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria raises $1M in 36 hours for those in need

The Rapid Relief Fund was created by the Victoria Foundation, the Jawl Foundation and the Times Colonist for those in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and is supported by a number of local media partners, including Black Press Media.

The Community Response Fund was created by the Nanaimo Foundation and the Tom Harris Community Foundation to provide relief to urgent community needs during the pandemic.

Rock for Relief: A Living Room Concert for Vancouver Island will be broadcast and livestreamed without commercial breaks on CHEK at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 17.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Entertainmentfundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick pull the plug on Victoria concert

Just Posted

Sooke eateries adapt to new restrictions

Despite changes due to COVID-19 crisis, they’re ‘pushing through’

Peninsula health care foundation masters shifting roles to support staff, families

Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation launches Emergency Response Fund

Camosun marketing students raise $18,400 for youth education in Zambia

Amid the pandemic, students find creative ways to raise money

Two men charged in relation to a Saanich break-and-enter, thefts under $5,000

Saanich police report a recent spike in property-related crime

ZZ Top, Cheap Trick pull the plug on Victoria concert

April 29 performance was part of band’s 50th anniversary Canadian tour

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada

Mandatory masks restriction begins Monday at noon

Artists band together for Islanders in need

Rock for Relief: A Living Room Concert for Vancouver Island broadcasts tonight

BC Ferries implements employee’s plan to deliver groceries to central coast

By transfering grocery shopping from Port Hardy store to terminals of Bella Bella and Klemtu, the ferry service reduces the need for travel for residents of remote communities

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Mounties clocked an Lexus driver speeding excessively in Pitt Meadows

#TellThemYouCare portal launched to send B.C. seniors in isolation messages of love, support

Hand-written notes, video links, drawings, expressions of love and support to seniors encouraged

Most Read