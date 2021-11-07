Arts and culture summit to reflect on impact, role of sector in Greater Victoria

Public invited to participate in CRD’s online Reframing our Arts Future summit on Dec. 7

The Capital Regional District arts and culture support service looks at Reframing our Arts Future, the theme for the third biennial Arts Champions Summit.

The Dec. 7 online event, held in three Zoom sessions, gathers the region’s arts sector online and supports the CRD priority of informing and engaging the public, stakeholders and other governments to gain ideas, feedback and build support as well as promote and celebrate arts and culture.

“The 2021 Arts Champions Summit will celebrate how arts organizations are developing space, building capacity and sharing resources to create and present works by and for diverse communities,” CRD arts commission chair Jeremy Loveday said in a statement.

”The conversations that happen over the summit will allow for complex reflection on our roles in developing a more diverse regional arts sector, as well as support the arts commission’s commitment to developing an equity lens on CRD arts and culture operations and granting.”

The summit opens with a traditional welcome from Cecelia Dick of Songhees Nation and an update from Loveday on the CRD arts and culture support service, followed by PechaKucha presentations on Reframing the Arts for Equity and an interview with Jesse Wente, chair of the Canada Council for the Arts.

It wraps with a panel and community conversation where regional arts leaders Regan Shrumm, Charles Campbell and Sean Guist discuss the question: What are the big changes needed to make the arts equitable? Community breakout groups follow. Feedback will inform the CRD’s arts and culture advisory commission’s equity, diversity and inclusion subcommittee.

The arts and culture support service is supported by Saanich, Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, View Royal, Highlands, Metchosin, Sooke and the Southern Gulf Islands. Learn more about it, and register online for the summit at crd.bc.ca/arts.

