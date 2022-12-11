At the Galleries: Glittery sales at Oak Bay gallery support Victoria Hospice

Whitehart Anointings #2 by Joe Coffey at Madrona Gallery. The North Shore of Great Slave Lake by AY Jackson at Madrona Gallery. Call it a Day by Meghan Hildebrand at Madrona Gallery. Night Sailing, an acrylic on birch panel by Peter Wyse at West End Gallery. Open Space Gallery hosts The Stories We Belong To now through Feb. 11, 2023. (Courtesy Open Space) All That Glitters runs now through Dec. 24 at The Avenue Gallery and raises funds for Victoria Hospice. (Courtesy The Avenue Gallery) All That Glitters runs now through Dec. 24 at The Avenue Gallery and raises funds for Victoria Hospice. (Courtesy The Avenue Gallery)

Looking fabulous has never had such a worthy payoff as an Oak Bay gallery’s annual fundraiser.

The Avenue Gallery’s 10th annual jewelry exhibition for Victoria Hospice showcases wearable art created by the finest boutique jewellers in Canada.

Once again this year, a percentage from the sale of each gem sold will be donated to Victoria Hospice which provides end-of-life care focused on palliative treatment. Hospice provides care in its 18-bed inpatient unit and in the community. More than 300 volunteers and the interdisciplinary team provide comfort for patients and support for their families.

Visit victoriahospice.org for more information about the cause and theavenuegallery.com for more about the gallery.

All That Glitters runs now through Dec. 24 at 2184 Oak Bay Ave.

West End Gallery celebrates the season with the group exhibition Adorn with Art.

This group exhibition showcases a variety of colours, techniques and inspiration to celebrate the season; landscapes, still lifes, abstracts, impressionistic, urban, and figurative styles are all represented.

Participating painters include Steven Armstrong, Sacha Barrette, Alain Bedard, Cameron Bird, Ve Boisvert, Sophie Carrier, Claudette Castonguay, Rod Charlesworth, Steve Coffey, Ken Faulks, David Graff, Greta Guzek, Madison Hart, Elena Henderson, Dana Irving, Paul Jorgensen, Ken Kirkby, Irene Klar, Mary Ann Laing, Grant Leier, Josee Lord, Annabelle Marquis, Joel Mara, Elka Nowicka, John Ogilvy, Paul Paquette, Ron Parker, Robert Savignac, Jeannette Sirois, Peter Shostak, Blu Smith, Ryan Sobkovich, Peter Wyse and more.

A selection of glassworks from Kathleen Black, Robert Held, Tammy Hudgeon, Robert Leatherbarrow and Paull Rodrigue is also on display along with a whimsical selection of ceramics by Elaine Brewer-White.

The Adorn with Art group exhibition runs Dec. 10 to 24. Learn more at www.westendgalleryltd.com.

Madrona Gallery’s annual Deck the Walls holiday exhibition returns with a selection of staff favourites and new arrivals from gallery artists. This rotating exhibition changes weekly to showcase the gallery’s large stable of artists, with something new to see throughout the season.

Artists featured in this year’s exhibition include Shawn O’Keefe, Meghan Hildebrand, Rick Bond, Megan Dietrich, Joe Coffey, Shuvinai Ashoona, Qavavau Manumie, and many others. This year’s exhibition also includes a new collection of Inuit carvings from recognized carvers including Palaya Qiatsuq, Joanie Ragee, and Pitseolak Qimirpik. There will also be a special selection of works from important historic Canadian artists including A.Y. Jackson, and E.J. Hughes, among others.

For more information visit www.madronagallery.com.

Open Space Gallery hosts The Stories We Belong To now through Feb. 11, 2023.

The 2022 Indigenous Emerging Artist Program exhibition is the result of a year’s worth of workshops between emerging and established Indigenous artists. Every other Sunday for most of the year the group gathered, shared and worked on various projects that have informed this exhibition and new ways of working and understanding together.

Throughout the next year, Open Space also acknowledges and celebrates 50 Years on This Land with a series of engagements and gatherings. On Dec. 9 share food and drink and explore artists’ relationships and connections from 5 to 9 p.m. at 510 Fort St.

For more information visit openspacearts.ca.

