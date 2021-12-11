At The Galleries: Greater Victoria venues deck the walls for winter

West End Gallery hosts the Adorn with Art group exhibition this month.

This group exhibition showcases a variety of colours, techniques and inspiration to celebrate the season; landscapes, still lifes, abstracts, impressionistic, urban and figurative styles are all represented.

Participating painters include Steven Armstrong, Sacha Barrette, Alain Bédard, Cameron Bird, Vé Boisvert, Naomi Cairns, Claudette Castonguay, Rod Charlesworth, Steve Coffey, Ken Faulks, Pierre Giroux, Greta Guzek, Gabryel Harrison, Elena Henderson, Dana Irving, Paul Jorgensen, Mary Ann Laing, Grant Leier, Josée Lord, Annabelle Marquis, Elka Nowicka, John Ogilvy, Ron Parker, Robert Savignac, Jeannette Sirois, Peter Shostak, Blu Smith, Peter Wyse and many more! Also on display are a beautiful selection of glassworks from: Kathleen Black, Robert Held, Tammy Hudgeon, Robert Leatherbarrow and Paull Rodrigue along with a whimsical selection of ceramics by Elaine Brewer-White.

The Adorn with Art group exhibition is on display Dec. 11 to 24. For gallery hours and more visit westendgalleryltd.com.

Madrona Gallery presents its annual Deck the Walls holiday exhibition for December.

This group exhibition highlights new works by gallery artists along with staff favourites from the last year. This rotating exhibition changes every week through the month to accommodate the large number of paintings featured. Featured artists include Ernestine Tahedl, Meghan Hildebrand, Nicholas Bott, Nathan Birch, Luke Ramsey, Diana Thorneycroft, Shawn O’Keefe, and many others. The gallery will also be featuring a special selection of historic Canadian works from its collection.

For hours and more visit madronagallery.com.

The sparkle of the season takes on a special shine each year at The Avenue Gallery as it raises funds for Victoria Hospice.

The ninth annual All That Glitters showcases stunning, wearable art created by Canadian boutique jewellers. A percentage from the sale of each item is donated to Victoria Hospice which is 50 per cent funded by donations.

Victoria Hospice began as a grassroots movement called the Victoria Association for Care of the Dying in 1978. Today, the organization supports families through the caring of a loved one facing a life-limiting illness including grief and bereavement support by counsellors and trained volunteers.

All That Glitters runs Dec. 2 to 24 at 2184 Oak Bay Ave.

Visit victoriahospice.org for more information about the cause and theavenuegallery.com for more about the gallery.

Visit the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria during the holiday season to celebrate and support local artists, find the perfect gift in the gallery shop or give the gift of a membership.

The AGGV’s annual Winter Small Works Show and Sale is on at the Massey Sales Gallery now through Jan. 29, 2022. The show features a diverse range of original fine art, from 70 local artists.

The gallery shop has a selection of gifts that include; local handmade pottery, jewelry, woodcraft, glass art, textiles, books, exhibition catalogues, magazines, posters, art cards, home goods, stationery, puzzles, children’s games and toys and a beautiful selection of holiday ornaments and decorations. The shop is located at the AGGV entrance and does not require an entrance fee to browse or purchase.

Learn more at aggv.ca.

Corrinne Wolcoski, Into the Day at Madrona Gallery.

Pour le plaisir by Alain Bédard at West End Gallery.

The fair trade tree at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria. (Courtesy AGGV)

Nan-C Designs felting kits at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria (Courtesy AGGV)

Jackie Martin and Draw Me A Lion cards available at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria. (Courtesy AGGV)