At The Galleries: Inuit artist shifts from carving to drawing Arctic wildlife

Over the last decade, artist Quvianaqtuk Pudlat shifted his focus from carving to drawing. This month that work is on display at Madrona Gallery.

Pudlat expresses a remarkable understanding of the behaviours and characteristics of Arctic wildlife, creating distinct works based on his experiences with these animals.

His subject matter and style are rooted in the foundations set by Kananginak Pootoogook and Tim Pitsiulak, however, his use of pattern and distinct perspective set his work apart as a leading voice in contemporary Inuit art.

The solo exhibition of work by Quvianaqtuk Pudlat runs May 14 to 27 with an opening reception May 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. Visit the gallery at 606 View St. or learn more at madronagallery.com.

West End Gallery showcases the work of Alain Bedard this month.

Bedard says he’s always been an artist and delights in painting the moments in life that inspire and bring him joy.

Bedard studied at Cegep de Ste-Foy in Quebec and Laval University. While attending Laval he had the privilege of studying under the renowned Canadian painter Claude A. Simard, who became a great friend and mentor. Having worked as a professional painter for many years, Alain has developed a distinct style based on his travels, love of architecture and brilliant use of colour.

“Figurative art is my vision of what surrounds me. I am only following my life’s path with those I love, my family and my friends,” he said in an artist’s statement. “In every painting you will discover places, these are the places that I have visited and the moments I have experienced, fixing them forever in time through my work as an artist.”

The show, titled What I Live, runs May 14 to 26 at West End Gallery, 1203 Broad St. Visit westendgalleryltd.com for hours.

Kimberly Kiel marks This Moment with a solo exhibition at The Avenue Gallery this month.

This Moment runs May 12 to 23 at The Avenue Gallery, 2184 Oak Bay Ave. Visit theavenuegallery.com for hours.

In her fourth solo show at The Avenue Gallery, Kiel has created a special collection of works showcasing her signature fearless use of colour with bold florals, energetic figures and powerful treescapes.

“I’ve always been drawn to highly textured paintings; those thick, creamy brush marks. As such, I strive to create a tangible, interesting surface in my own work,” Kiel said.

Originally from Saskatchewan, Kiel moved to Calgary in the mid-1990s to continue operating her financial planning practice. After 10 years of utilizing her talents in that area, she decided it was time for a change and took up life as an artist. She now resides in Balgonie, Sask. with her husband and two young sons.

The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria is looking for volunteers for the TD Art Gallery Paint-In as it returns to Moss Street for the first time since 2019. The 33rd annual event is July 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it would not be possible to hold the event without the scores of volunteers who make Vancouver Island’s largest art event of the year a huge success.

Those interested can email volunteer@aggv.ca for more information or check out the opportunities at aggv.ca.

