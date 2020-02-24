Bachman/Cummings show part of a rockin’ summer in Victoria

Fans of classic rock can experience reunion concert July 6 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings embark on their first reunion tour in over 10 years this summer. They’ll perform together in Victoria on July 6. Facebook

Monday morning proved fruitful for fans of classic rock ‘n roll, with the announcement of two big summer concerts for Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre: Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings Together Again, Live in Concert, and Steve Miller Band’s The Americana Tour.

Bachman and Cummings, perennial favourites when they’ve appeared in Victoria, stop in the city July 6 as part of their first full reunion tour in more than a decade. It celebrates the music of The Guess Who and Bachman Turner Overdrive as well as Cummings’ solo work, with a raft of hits penned by the two artists together and individually on tap.

The other show, set for Sept. 1 at the Save-On Centre, sees Miller return to Victoria for the first time in a while, this time accompanied by musical comic Gary Mule Deer. The 40-city summer tour will follow Miller’s induction into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame on June 11.

READ ALSO: Michelle Obama: In Conversation in Victoria, March 31

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, Feb. 28 at selectyourtickets.com or by phone at 250-220-7777.

Other musical shows coming up at the arena include:

• April 14 – James Taylor and his All-Star Band

• April 29 – ZZ Top

• June 29 – Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party; Saints and Sinners 2020 Tour

For more information or tickets to shows and events at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, visit sofmc.com.



editor@mondaymag.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Live musicPop MusicVictoria