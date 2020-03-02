Ballet Victoria: Taking a step outside the box

Company debuting its take on The Little Prince, as well as other new works, March 21-22

Ballet Victoria will debut its version of The Little Prince, featuring dancer Davide Lampis in the title role, as well as other new works in shows March 21 and 22 at the Royal Theatre. Photo courtesy Ballet Victoria

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic novel The Little Prince takes on an exciting new form with Ballet Victoria during a production in March.

Artistic director Paul Destrooper was inspired by the 1943 French short story is bringing it to leaping life March 21-22 on stage at the Royal Theatre. The one-act vignette is part of a three-act show entitled, The Little Prince and New Works, which showcases never-before-seen pieces by the Victoria dance troupe.

Audience members can also expect an interpretation of early modern classical music. The second story features the choreography of Peter Quanz, who has created two new dances to Rachmaninov’s “Vocalise,” part of the Russian composer’s 1912 collection of 14 romances, which are usually sung by a soprano.

Destrooper is also unveiling two new works, Borodin’s “Polovtsian Dances” from Prince Igor with soprano Abby Shuliger, and a piece choreographed to The Art of Racing in the Rain from composer Sean O’Loughlin, the prinicpal pops conductor with the Victoria Symphony.

For more information on the March performances, visit balletvictoria.ca and for tickets go to rmts.bc.ca, call 250-386-6121 or drop by the Royal or McPherson box offices.



