In one of only three B.C. shows, Steven Page will play Nanaimo’s Port Theatre on Sept. 28. (David Bergman photo)

Barenaked Ladies singer to play pair of Vancouver Island dates

Steven Page poised to released Excelsior, his first album since 2018

The former frontman for the Barenaked Ladies is bringing his solo act to Vancouver Island next week.

“With his distinctive and powerful voice, Steven Page is instantly recognizable,” noted at release from GeeDan Productions. “As a solo artist, Page has carved out a diversified niche; he has composed six Stratford Festival scores, collaborated and toured with Toronto’s Art of Time Ensemble and performs as a member of the Trans-Canada Highwaymen

“Still the dynamic stage presence he’s always been, Page is the consummate entertainer, performing music from both his solo career and his BNL years.”

A separate release noted that Page will release his first solo album since 2018, titled Excelsior, first digitally on Sept. 30, and then on CD on Nov. 11 with a two-LP vinyl version release in early 2023.

Page will play the Port Theatre on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m., Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre on Sept. 29 and finishes a B.C. stint at Maple Ridge’s Act Theatre on Sept. 30.

