bbno$’s latest music video filmed all over Greater Victoria

The Vancouver-born rapper has billions of streams on TikTok and Spotify

During his set at Rifflandia on Sept. 17, Canadian rapper bbno$ announced he would be filming part of a music video for his latest song “top gun.”

Released Oct. 5, the music video is filmed at a number of locations throughout Greater Victoria.

The Vancouver-born artist released his first EP in 2017 and has had a meteoric rise since, with billions of streams on Spotify and Tiktok. But when he and his team reached out to My-Chosen Cafe, owner Shannon Madill was none the wiser.

“We didn’t even know who Bee-bee was. But anyhow, he asked if he could film something in our kitchen and we said sure. So they came in on our day off and he filmed it. He was a nice guy, they cleaned up after themselves, broke a lot of dishes – their dishes, not ours – and also did some filming in behind in the field as well.”

The face they did recognize was director of the video, Shiraz, who is a Metchosinite who used to work at the cafe (he has previously worked on music videos with Jesse Roper).

Other locations in the video include Valle Vista Stables in Saanichton, Max Furniture in Esquimalt and the Westshore Motorsports Park.

The video features several scenes of bbno$ and a supporting cast dancing in the speedway’s stands, which were set to be taken down shortly after the final day of racing on Sept. 17, as well as cars drag racing around the track.

General manager Daryl Crocker said he “just unlocked the gates and left them to it.”

The rapper may well have been one of the last few people to be in those stands, with plans to take them down loosely set for this month.

