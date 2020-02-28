Beethoven 250: Victoria getting ready to celebrate

Victoria Symphony to play all nine of the composer’s symphonies during March birthday celebrations

Whether you’re a longtime admirer of the works of German composer Ludwig Von Beethoven, or simply know his iconic Symphony No. 5 with its simple, yet powerful four-note opening motif, it’s hard to refute his impact on the world of classical music.

As such, the Victoria Symphony is one of many groups worldwide this year celebrating Beethoven 250, which marks the 250th anniversary of his birth in Bonn. It will perform all nine of his symphonies in a series of four programs – five performances – in March at the Farquhar Auditorium at UVic.

Maestro Christian Kluxen, who has programmed a significant number of Beethoven compositions into the symphony’s repertoire since his arrival in 2016, says more than simply playing some of the composer’s most famous works, the performances will spotlight the Victoria Symphony’s approach to the music.

“It’s a great way to show our audience how we play Beethoven, and I think it’s a great way to show that Beethoven has become a very important part of the orchestra’s repertoire (in recent years),” Kluxen says. “I would say in all humility that we have our own style of doing it, and the Beethoven 250th anniversary seems like a good year to show it off.”

The series begins Saturday, March 7 (8 p.m.) with the Fifth and Third symphonies.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds among 2020 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards winners

Legend has it that when asked about the first four notes of his Symphony No. 5 in C minor, the composer was said to have replied, “This is the sound of fate knocking at the door.” While the veracity of the quote is questioned by Beethoven experts, the long-lasting impact of this piece of music is undeniable.

Nor surprisingly, tickets for the first instalment in Beethoven 250, featuring what Kluxen calls “two of his bigger symphonies,” were selling quickly at the time of this writing.

Here’s the rest of the schedule:

Thursday, March 12 (8 p.m.) – Symphonies No. 2, No. 4 and No. 7

Sunday, March 15 (2:30 p.m.) – Symphonies No. 6 and No. 8

Sunday, March 22 (2:30 p.m.) and Monday, March 23 (8 p.m.) – Symphonies No. 1 and No. 9

While the Farquhar doesn’t possess the old-world charm and character of the Royal Theatre, it has equally good, if not slightly better acoustics for the listener. Says Kluxen: “It’s a great hall and it’s always a good atmosphere. We have always had good experiences and good concerts there.”

Beethoven’s music is played all over the world – even in space, Kluxen jokes. While the composer’s beautiful and moving piano concertos won’t be played in this series, the symphony maestro encourages people who love or have a curiosity about classical music to check out Victoria’s contribution to Beethoven 250 celebrations.

”I think it’s an important event that Victoria audiences shouldn’t be left out of,” he says.

For tickets and other information, visit victoriasymphony.ca/concerts or call 250-385-6815.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Classical musicLive musicVictoria Symphony Orchestra

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ryan Reynolds among 2020 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards winners

Just Posted

Coast Capital Savings in Saanich to re-open after COVID-19 scare

The branch closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Court hears of moments before Victoria father stabbed to death in the middle of Hillside Avenue

Sentencing hearing for Daniel Creagh, charged with manslaughter, began Friday

Extra precautions against COVID-19 put in place as tourism season arrives

Airports and border services follow federal cues to minimize spread of coronavirus

CRD wants closer relations with First Nations

Committee recommends the CRD board open the door to representation

City to lead discussion on John A. Macdonald Monday night

The fourth chapter of the city’s reconciliation dialogues was moved to a larger venue

VIDEO: The start of tourist season marks a slew of new coronavirus precautions, leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 28

B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Albertans react to explicit decal of energy company logo, girl resembling Greta Thunberg

Meanwhile, the company denies involvement

Most Read