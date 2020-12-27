Bella, Charlie top lists of most popular 2020 dog names in Canada

Rover released its 2020 list of most popular pet names in Canada, and Charlie and Bella topped the list for pups. (Black Press Media file photo)

Calling all Bellas, Charlies, Lunas and Milos! Rover has released its list of 2020’s most popular pet names in Canada.

Rover, an online pet-sitting and boarding service, tracks the rise and fall of popular dog and cat names every year using a database of tens of thousands of pets.

This year saw high rates of pet adoption, Rover notes, and a return to some classic canine monikers.

The top five female dog names, in order, are: Bella, Luna, Lucy, Daisy and Molly. The five most popular male dog names are Charlie, Max, Milo, Cooper and Leo.

Dog names had a lot of overlap with the most popular Canadian kitty names too. The top five female cat names are Luna, Bella, Lucy, Lily and Nala. The top male cat names are Milo, Oliver, Charlie, Leo and Max.

Rover says Canadians may have been showing their love for the Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek, with dogs named Twyla jumping 93 per cent and pups named Alexis up 38 per cent.

This year also saw 20 per cent more cats named David.

Canadian celebrities included amongst cat and dog names include Nelly (Furtado), Shania (Twain) and Drake.

Popular food names shifted, with Poutine and Cookie moving down the list and Maple Syrup moving up. The name Ketchup is also trending, up 51 per cent.

