FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Nearly a year after Bruce Willis’ family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.” In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Nearly a year after Bruce Willis’ family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.” In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, condition worsens

Willis’ movies had earned more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office

Nearly a year after Bruce Willis’ family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.”

In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement read. “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”

Last March, Willis’ family said his aphasia had affected his cognitive abilities. The condition causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech.

In Thursday’s statement, his family said communication challenges were just one symptom of frontotemporal dementia.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the statement read. “As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The statement was posted on the website for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration and signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Over a four-decade career, Willis’ movies had earned more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office. While beloved for hits like “Die Hard” and “The Sixth Sense,” the prolific actor had in recent years primarily featured in direct-to-video thrillers.

RELATED: Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Movies and TV

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ryan Seacrest leaving ‘Live,’ will be replaced by Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos

Just Posted

A retired water tower in East Sooke. A new report outlines ways to improve the water system in the area. (Lynda McFaul - Shutterstock)
East Sooke’s water improvements could cost $160 million

The Westcoast Sooke 10K hits the road on Feb. 26, with organizers expecting more than 400 runners. (Contributed - Vancouver Island Runners Association)
Record-breaking turnout expected at Sooke 10K

A Victoria police officer’s notebook that was lost in late 2022 contained 50 names and 60 addresses relating to police actions or investigations. The contents were used to conduct an alleged crime in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)
Personal information in Victoria police officer’s lost notebook used for Saanich crime

One of the cap guns seized by Saanich police Wednesday (Feb. 15). (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Three arrested after brandishing imitation firearms in Saanich