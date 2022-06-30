Canada Day classical concert hits the heights in Saanich

Members of Raven Baroque gather atop the reservoir on Mount Tolmie, where they’ll perform July 1 in the first of a series of free period music concerts around the region this summer. (Courtesy Raven Baroque)

Period music specialists Raven Baroque are climbing a mountain to kick off their summer celebrations series of concerts.

The Victoria-based group is offering a free concert on the flat roof of the reservoir atop Mount Tolmie in Saanich on July 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. Playing the “hits from the 1650s,” the musicians will be dressed in their usual period garb, with a slight twist – in homage to series sponsor Baggins shoe store, they’ll each be wearing high tops or low-cut canvas sneakers.

The performance will also see the group honour Queen Elizabeth II for her 70-year reign. Chairs will be provided onsite for up to 100 people, but there is plenty of room to bring one’s own, and an umbrella if the day is hot.

The following day the group will be on the lawns of Christ Church Cathedral at Quadra Street and Burdette Avenue between 10 and 11:30 a.m.

Other free concerts next month include July 6 at Skagg’s Farm, 1620 Keating Cross Rd. from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; July 7 at the Greater Victoria Public Library atrium downtown from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and July 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Beacon Avenue Bandshell in Sidney.

August presents a similar schedule, with the group performing Aug. 4 in the atrium (2 to 3:30 p.m.), Aug. 5 at the bandshell in Sidney (6 to 7:30 p.m.), Aug. 6 on the cathedral lawn (10 to 11:30 a.m.) and Aug. 7 at Willows Beach Park (6 to 7:30 p.m.).

Visit ravenbaroque.org for more information.

