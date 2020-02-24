The CatVideoFest returns to Victoria March 13-14. (flickr.com)

CatVideoFest makes its way back to Victoria

A curation of favourite cat videos will be featured on the big screen, all to support cats

Victoria’s favourite feline fest is back: The CatVideoFest is coming to town in March.

The two-day festival will screen the best cat videos around, as submitted by enthusiasts and artist, and curated from viral hits on the web.

The furry favourites will be aired on the big screen at the Vic Theatre at 808 Douglas St. from March 13-14. On top of sharing some whiskered wonders, proceeds from the festival will go to support Victoria’s Cat’s Cradle Animal Rescue.

ALSO READ: Leash your cat or face a $150 fine in Victoria

“CatVideoFest is fun, and we love to partner with other organizations that support community endeavors. Last year’s CatVideoFest was an enormous hit, so it was an easy decision to bring it back.” says Head Programmer Kinga Binkowska in a statement.“It’s a perfect partnership, working with CatVideoFest and Cat’s Cradle. Everybody wins.”

Ticket purchasers will be privy to 70 minutes of footage, with four screenings available: on Friday March 13 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., and Saturday March 14 at 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the international event, visit catvideofest.com.

To purchase tickets for the Victoria event, visit victoriafilmfestival.com .

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Cats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bachman/Cummings show part of a rockin’ summer in Victoria

Just Posted

Boat dumped on West Coast Road has neighbours upset

Derelict boat is the latest garbage dumped on scenic roadway

Two scout leaders still missing near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, while search continues for two leaders who’d gone for help

Victoria veteran receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour

Lorne Frame was pilot for the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War

CatVideoFest makes its way back to Victoria

A curation of favourite cat videos will be featured on the big screen, all to support cats

West Shore RCMP seeks help identifying suspected Skilsaw thief in Langford

RCMP asks public to help identify suspect from Canadian Tire theft on Feb. 16

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Burglar swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

The federal tax collector expects to handle about two million paper returns this calendar year out of roughly 26 million filings

Teck withdraws application for Frontier mine, citing discourse over climate change

The Vancouver-based company said it will take a $1.13-billion writedown on the Frontier project in Alberta

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline dispute highlights need for clarity

As the B.C. treaty process grinds on, uncertainty remains

Most Read