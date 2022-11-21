Choral Evolution gets carried away to 1970s

Artistic director Gordon Miller will conduct Choral Evolution’s performances of Carry Us Away - Songs of Unity and Inspiration in Sooke on Dec. 10 and 11, and in Langford Dec.9. (Contributed by Choral Evolution)

Upcoming concerts on Dec. 9 on West Shore and Dec. 10 and 11 in Sooke

Classic songs from the 1970s get a Choral Evolution spin.

Carry Us Away – Songs of Variety and Inspiration puts the talents of the 30-member choral group on full display through their interpretation of tunes made famous by artists like Joni Mitchell and The Mamas & The Papas, and songs written by Graham Nash and Bill Withers, among others.

“Group singing is a birthright, and Choral Evolution is providing a much-needed space for this very human expression and experience,” said artistic director Gordon Miller, a lifelong singer, musician, songwriter and choral director. Miller also co-directs SingYourJoy, a young-adult chorus of singers between 16 and 29 years of age. “As our region grows, so does the demand for opportunities to participate in artistic pursuits.”

“The music is eclectic,” said Sheila Moult, the group’s music librarian.

“We can perform Mozart’s Lacrimosa, and it’s lovely, but we want to explore beyond traditional pieces as well, including Aerosmith, Maroon 5 and Radiohead.”

Carry Us Away feature accompanist Gabe Lagos, a musician and composer for film and media, who was born in Chile and is now based in Victoria.

Carry Us Away takes place on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 2191 Townsend Rd., in Sooke.

A West Shore concert is scheduled for Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at Gordon United at 935 Goldstream Ave. in Langford.

Tickets, which cost $25 for adults and free for those under 16 years of age, are available at eventbrite.ca or the door.

Sally Titchkosky, Choral Evolution’s past president, said group welcomes anyone with the desire to sing.

“We joke that if you’ve sung in the shower, you should come and meet us,” she added.

Rehearsals are in Sooke Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Sooke, and St. Mary of the Incarnation Church in Metchosin , with members ranging from adventurous beginners to accomplished vocalists.

