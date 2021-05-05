Colwood-based writer Esi Edugyan will speak about the deep research she did before writing <em>Washington Black</em>, her third novel. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood-based writer Esi Edugyan will speak about the deep research she did before writing Washington Black, her third novel. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood author Esi Edugyan giving talk May 6 about her research and writing process

Event is part of Royal Road’s Changemaker series celebrating its 25th anniversary

Critically acclaimed local author Esi Edugyan is giving a free virtual talk on May 6 for Royal Roads University about her book, Washington Black.

The author was the first Black woman to win the prestigious Scotiabank Giller Prize for her second book, Half Blood Blues, and became the third author ever to win that award twice, when she won with Washington Black.

She describes that novel as “how do you try to live in the world when everything you know has been blood and violence and… you’re in a world that rejects you.”

READ MORE: Colwood’s Esi Edugyan wins $100K Giller prize for Washington Black

Her talk will centre around the deep historical research she does before each novel, delving into her process and method of writing. Washington Black starts in a Barbados sugar plantation and roams wildly to other countries through adventure, mishap, cruelty and wit.

Edugyan lives in Colwood with her family steps away from the university at Hatley Castle.

University president Philip Steenkamp will host the Facebook live event at 4 p.m. on May 6 as part of the university’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Details on the series of events, and a link to Edugyan’s talk are found here: rruchangemakers.ca.

RELATED: At Home with Writers Esi Edugyan and Steven Price

Literature

