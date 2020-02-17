Michaelangelo (left) and Candice Woodward celebrating the announcment of last year’s Capital City Comic Con. (Black Press Media file photo)

Comic Con returns to Victoria with star-studded guest list

2020 Capital City Comic Con to host cosplay stars and at least 9,500 attendees

More than 9,500 comic enthusiasts are expected to take Victoria by storm at the 2020 Capital City Comic Con next month.

The event will host celebrities like Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly from Star Trek: Next Generation, Sean Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy and many more and is set to host a variety of comic book creators and cosplayers.

ALSO READ: Victoria’s 2020 Capital City Comic Con to feature a special Star Trek guest

Among the list of creators is Walden Wong, previous illustrator for DC and Marvel comic books. Recently announced, the star cosplayer Bukkit Brown will also be attending. Brown, who is relatively new to cosplay stardom, has widened their cosplay following through social media platforms Instagram and Tiktok where they speak openly about mental health.

Comic Con will also host a cosplay contest where contestants aged 12 to 50 could win up to $350 in cash. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win prizes in the Scavenger Stamp Hunt.

ALSO READ: Comic Con announces winning artist in $500 ViGuy competition

The event spread between two venues, will take place Mar. 22-24 at the Victoria Conference Centre and Crystal Garden. Tickets are available online on their website, in-person at the Ticket Rocket Box Office or by calling Ticket Rocket directly. Ticket Rocket is located at 1050 Meares Street in downtown Victoria and can be reached at 1-855-842-7575.

Tickets are available on the days of the event, if they haven’t sold-out, for a $5 increase. Comic Con is free for children aged five and under.

