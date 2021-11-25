Dance Victoria, theatre society host free stream of holiday classic Nutcracker

Dance Victoria and the Royal and McPherson Theatres Society offer free tickets to stream the one-hour Nutcracker by Ballet Memphis. (Ballet Memphis/Facebook)

Dance Victoria celebrates its silver anniversary by bringing a popular holiday ballet classic to homes across Greater Victoria.

Residents, snug in their homes, can follow Clara in her adventures battling the Mouse King, and in the magical Land of Sweets where dancers from faraway lands entertain her and her dream prince thanks to Dance Victoria and the Royal and McPherson Theatres Society.

“We are thrilled that our friends at Ballet Memphis reached out to us with their filmed version of Nutcracker when it became clear we were unable to present a live Nutcracker at the Royal Theatre this year,” Dance Victoria executive producer Stephen Whit said in a statement.

The enchanting, one-hour made-for-TV holiday classic was filmed at the historic Mallory-Neely House in the Victorian Village district of Memphis, Tennessee. The streamed ballet – available to view Dec. 9 to 12 – kicks off Dance Victoria’s 25th anniversary season.

“Over the past 18 months, our web team has been hard at work developing our capabilities and implementing a new product to deliver digital content through our website. We’re excited to use this new capability to partner with Dance Victoria in presenting this holiday tradition,” said Franz Lehrbass, executive director, Royal and McPherson Theatres Society.

Free virtual tickets are limited with online registration at rmts.bc.ca.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Blue Bridge Theatre Society puts Roxy up for sale

Ballet Victoria is also getting in the holiday spirit, offering its popular stage production, The Gift, Dec. 28 to 30 in the Royal Theatre. The original Christmas tale is danced to the timeless score of the Nutcracker, performed by the Victoria Symphony, and features humorous pantomime, exquisite dancing, beautiful costumes, magic and as always, surprises for the whole family. Tickets range from $16 to $83 and are available online at rmts.bc.ca.

Ballet Victoria also recorded Romeo and Juliet to share with the community. Email bvmarketing@balletvictoria.ca to get the link.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Arts and Entertainmentballet victoriaDance