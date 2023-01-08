The bacon cheeseburger from Deep Cove Market from Dine Around. (Don Denton/Black Press)

The bacon cheeseburger from Deep Cove Market from Dine Around. (Don Denton/Black Press)

Dine Around, Stay in Town Victoria returns with delicious deals this month

Featuring over 40 restaurants, the program gives restaurants a chance to shine

Local foodies are in for a treat with Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria’s return this month.

The culinary program will run from Jan. 20 until Feb. 5, featuring 11 hotels and over 40 restaurants across Greater Victoria.

Set menus ranging from $25 to $65 will offer locals and visitors a chance to try some of the best food Victoria has to offer. Hotels in the area will also be offering special rates.

10 Acres Commons, Boom and Batten, Bard and Banker and Earls Kitchen and Bar are among the many restaurants participating in the program this year.

“Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria is a great way to experience our community’s amazing food scene,” said Peter de

Bruyn, executive director of BC Restaurant and Food Services Association Victoria. “We’re excited to welcome back the gala launch this year, as the ultimate way to kick off Dine Around with a festive evening of sampling, music and all-around great energy.”

The launch will be the first event in the series on Jan. 19 at the Crystal Garden and will feature samples from the participating restaurants and drinks from local breweries and wineries.

Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria, said in a statement that Dine Around and Stay in Town is a great way for local eateries to show what they have to offer.

“Greater Victoria’s restaurant sector is diverse, eclectic and boundary-pushing – a true reflection of the community,” Nursey said. “With more restaurants per capita than any other city in Canada, the choice is tremendous for locals as well as those visiting our community.”

For more information about tickets and events visit tourismvictoira.com

READ MORE: Deals return on world-class culinary delights for Dine Around, Stay in Town Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EventsFood & Dining

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
At the Galleries: Bright landscapes, happy accidents, activisim take centre stage
Next story
Prince Harry interviews set to raise heat on UK royal family

Just Posted

The bacon cheeseburger from Deep Cove Market from Dine Around. (Don Denton/Black Press)
Dine Around, Stay in Town Victoria returns with delicious deals this month

Colwood council members stopped by the city’s public works department Wednesday (Jan 4.) to thanks staff for their hard work during December’s snowstorm. (Courtesy of City of Colwood/Facebook)
Colwood staff thanked for marathon hours spent clearing snow

Dance Victoria is producing Dance Days from Jan. 13 until Jan. 22. (Black Press Media Files)
Waltz into the new year with Victoria Dance Days

The City of Victoria will study a number of measures that relate to adding housing. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘We are on fire’: Victoria to study measures to ease housing crisis