Dine Around, Stay in Town Victoria returns with delicious deals this month

Featuring over 40 restaurants, the program gives restaurants a chance to shine

The bacon cheeseburger from Deep Cove Market from Dine Around. (Don Denton/Black Press)

Local foodies are in for a treat with Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria’s return this month.

The culinary program will run from Jan. 20 until Feb. 5, featuring 11 hotels and over 40 restaurants across Greater Victoria.

Set menus ranging from $25 to $65 will offer locals and visitors a chance to try some of the best food Victoria has to offer. Hotels in the area will also be offering special rates.

10 Acres Commons, Boom and Batten, Bard and Banker and Earls Kitchen and Bar are among the many restaurants participating in the program this year.

“Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria is a great way to experience our community’s amazing food scene,” said Peter de

Bruyn, executive director of BC Restaurant and Food Services Association Victoria. “We’re excited to welcome back the gala launch this year, as the ultimate way to kick off Dine Around with a festive evening of sampling, music and all-around great energy.”

The launch will be the first event in the series on Jan. 19 at the Crystal Garden and will feature samples from the participating restaurants and drinks from local breweries and wineries.

Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria, said in a statement that Dine Around and Stay in Town is a great way for local eateries to show what they have to offer.

“Greater Victoria’s restaurant sector is diverse, eclectic and boundary-pushing – a true reflection of the community,” Nursey said. “With more restaurants per capita than any other city in Canada, the choice is tremendous for locals as well as those visiting our community.”

For more information about tickets and events visit tourismvictoira.com

