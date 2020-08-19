Brotherhood by Richard Bell is based on the real-life capsizing of a canoe in Ontario in 1926 that killed 11. (Submitted)

Director visiting Sidney says movie gives voice to boys

Recent death of brother gives Richard Bell’s Brotherhood added personal dimension

Personal and public tragedies unfolding in both the past and the present, including a brother’s death, will hover front and centre when Canadian filmmaker Richard Bell appears in Sidney Thursday to discuss his movie Brotherhood.

The movie — which will close out its run at the Star Cinema on Thursday after first appearing on Aug. 14 — tells the story of teenaged boys and their male adult leaders making life and death choices after a freak storm capsizes their canoe. While drawing inspiration from real-life events in rural Ontario in the 1920s, Bell frames the movie as a commentary on the Boy Crisis. Its theorists lament that boys find themselves falling behind their female peers in many areas for a multitude of reasons in warning of societal dysfunction, an idea that has received opposition from feminist and other circles.

While the movie features female characters in flashbacks, its largely male cast led by Brendan Fehr (Night Shift, Roswell) and Brendan Fletcher (The Revenant) lacks diversity and Bell readily admits the movie would not receive financing in today’s climate. But this aspect neither diminishes its story-telling power nor its contemporary relevancy, he said.

When producers asked Bell to show them how the movie would be relevant (he started work on it in 2011), he had a “light-bulb moment” after studying academic and popular literature that addresses the Boy Crisis, a subject that rose to the forefront with the Columbine Massacre but also has literary antecedents in characters including Peter Pan, Pinocchio and various myths.

RELATED: Sidney’s Star Cinema looks to reel in audience with reopening

“In the 1920s, people were just as concerned about boys, because a lot of their fathers did not return from the war,” he said. “And if they did, they were just a shell of the human they were. So boys had to grow up pretty fast.” In fact, community leaders of the era considered camps like the one shown in the movie as a corrective to the listlessness of boys, a condition then blamed on contemporary media.

“Boys need time together, they need to be outside, they need to be rubbing elbows with another, they need to unplug from the radio,” he said. “I read this article from the 1920s about how boys were just so obsessed with gangster movies. You can make that gangster rap now,” he said.

This question about the movie’s contemporary relevancy has since gained tragic personal dimension following the recent death of Bell’s older brother at the age of 47 because of a fentanyl overdose.

“That question has a new relevancy for me because my brother really was a lost boy,” said Bell, who learnt about his brother’s death from his younger brother, while attending a barbecue in Ontario hosted by one of the cast members. This loss led Bell to abandon his plans for a promotional tour of the movie through Ontario, flying home to be with his mother in Vancouver, from where he called the Peninsula News Review.

Brotherhood is also running against the larger backdrop of various social justice movements (Me Too, Black Lives Matter) and of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in the ’20s again oddly and these movements are making great strides, and I really hope that men and boys don’t get left behind in these big conversations about mental health and wellness and empowerment and self-love and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “Right now, I feel like manhood is being demonized. The villain right now is the straight, white male. My brother was a straight, white male and he was no villain.”

The movie also comments on the current pandemic. For one, the real-life characters inspiring the movie were alive during the Spanish Flu and one of the adult characters in the movie lost his son because of it. The movie also poses questions about the level of sacrifice that individuals are prepared to make during an existentialist, unforeseen crisis.

Brotherhood is about a kind of nobility and selflessness, a kind of sacrifice that is so pure and seemingly more and more rare, that I hope people will walk out of the film wanting to be a little bit better,” he said. “I truly feel that people show who they are in an emergency.”

Bell will discuss this and the other subjects after the 3:10 and 7 p.m. showings on Thursday.

RELATED:Sidney’s Cameo project on pace despite pandemic

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Movies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province announces $2M in arts and culture funding under BC Arts Council

Just Posted

Province could close parks if users aren’t careful warn south Island volunteers

Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue hits record high with two more calls last weekend

Director visiting Sidney says movie gives voice to boys

Recent death of brother gives Richard Bell’s Brotherhood added personal dimension

Stolen gnomes returned to Langford woman with apology note

Theft was a game of truth or dare that got out of hand, says note

Hunger strikers set to march on Victoria for job security

Strike hits Day 10 with some fanfare as workers call for ability to return to work

17-year-old charged with mischief after fire lit in View Royal

Emergency crews were able to put out the fire set along the Galloping Goose

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Okanagan blaze

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

Most Read