FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, a masked family walks past Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy. Starting Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theatres and outdoor attractions. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

Disney World tweaks face mask policy, optional for outdoors

Theme park loosening restrictions in lineups, outdoor attractions

Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy.

Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to choose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theaters and outdoor attractions. Masks had been required previously.

Face coverings will remain optional in outdoor common areas. They will still be required for visitors age 2 and up at all indoor locations, such as restaurants, theaters and transportation with the exception of ferry boats.

Disney World closed for two months last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened more than a year ago with strict safety guidelines that involved masking, social distancing and crowd limits.

Last spring, Disney World officials started allowing visitors to go without masks in outdoor common areas.

Last month, Disney officials said the company will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated.

—Associated Press, The Associated Press

RELATED: Californians will be able to visit Disneyland in April

travel

Previous story
What Was Said To Me

Just Posted

West Shore lawyer Valerie Hemminger Long accepted a two-week suspension for handing out MDMA to two Halloween party guests in 2019. (File contributed/Pathway Legal Law Corporation)
West Shore lawyer suspended for sharing MDMA at a Halloween party

Singer-songwriter and keyboardist Helena Descoteau will perform her first solo exhibition Thursday evening, Aug. 19 at Willows Park as the opening act for the Soul Shakers’ Alexander Ferguson. (Courtesy of Helena Descoteau)
Singer-songwriter performs solo for first time in Oak Bay concert

A man has been reunited with his canoe after Victoria police and the Canadian Coast Guard retrieved it from a suspected thief. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Stolen canoe recovered by Victoria police, coast guard after pursuit down Gorge Waterway

This conceptual rendering shows revisions to the proposed warehouse in Sidney on land under the authority of the Victoria Airport Authority. York Realty, which plans to build, then lease the building, said significant changes to the massing and height of the building respond to community feedback. (Rendering courtesy of York Realty)
Amazon confirmed as Victoria International Airport warehouse tenant