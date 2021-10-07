East Sooke writer launches book of poetry

East Sooke poet W.M. Herring launches her debut collection of poems on Oct. 16.

A Sure Connection evokes clear, crisp images that examine small and important life connections – tales of family life, wildlife encounters, and historic events entertain as they encourage communication and introspection, Herring said in a press release.

W.M. Herring has lived in small-town and rural settings in B.C. since leaving Victoria 45 years ago and is now settled on the shores of the Sooke Basin.

“Herring writes with precision and keen observation about places she has lived … [her] gaze doesn’t swerve from the difficult — the black dogs of depression, kill-sites from a lynx, or the dead stuffed birds in a Victorian museum — these poems are needle-sharp. An impressive debut!” said award-winning poet Al Rempel.



