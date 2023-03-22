EMCS students bring campy Little Shop of Horrors to life

The latest production from Edward Milne Community School’s theatre department has something for everyone, including strange characters, great costumes and the infectious enthusiasm of a cast that leaps and bounces off the walls.

Little Shop of Horrors is bound to appeal to fans of classic B movies from the 1950s and ‘60s, the sounds of Motown, and the Faustian legend, said Lisa McLellan, the musical theatre teacher at EMCS for the past 23 years.

The musical talents of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, known for their work on popular Disney movies such as Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid, have been applied to a movie that has had two Hollywood adaptations.

The original movie, directed by B-movie legend Roger Corman and released in 1960, starred Jack Nicholson in a minor role as Wilbur Force, one of his earliest acting appearances.

In 1986, a version of the movie was released with Rick Moranis playing the lead character, Seymour Krelborn, alongside Steve Martin. Over time, both films hav

Krelborn, a meek and downtrodden flower shop employee, discovers a strange and unusual plant after an eclipse of the sun. In spite of the seemingly innocent occurrence, Krelborn discovers the plant requires blood in order to survive.

Grade 10 student Elijah Heal, who plays one of two versions of Krelborn in the EMCS production, said committing to the lead role was initially a challenge.

“I’m happy I took it on, though,” he said. “I love working in theatre with this amazing group of students, and I’ve made some great friends.”

ALSO READ: Mamma Mia! Here we go again at Sooke’s EMCS theatre

Payton Hogan, who plays Krelborn’s love interest, Audrey Fulquard, has been involved with theatre since Grade 6.

“Audrey’s very different, with a strange voice and a great wig,” said the Grade 11 student. “It really transformed me. I’ve never played a lead role before, so we’ll find out how the nerves are on opening night.”

Grade 10 student Carson Orr drills into the dentist’s role, Orin Scrivello, Audrey’s abusive boyfriend.

“I feel like he has a really unique personality,” Orr noted. “He’s a real piece of work, but fun to play.”

The theatre department has been working on Little Shop of Horrors since the start of the school year.

“The students have worked so hard on this,” McLellan said.

“The production has about 80 students, including the EMCS tech team, who put together all the costumes and props. We also have past students, teachers and art teachers who have volunteered a lot of time to put this together. It would be great to see the community attend the shows and support the students’ efforts.”

Four shows are scheduled, with performances on April 20 and April 21 at 7 p.m. April 22 includes a matinee at 2 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15, and can be purchased at EMCS Monday through Friday during regular school hours, at Stick in the Mud Coffee House at 6715 Eustace Rd., or at the door.



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentSookeWest Shore