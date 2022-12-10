Carlow Rush, left, and Jacksun Fryer, of Funkanometry, were lauded by Annie Lennox, Eurythmics singer, for a video featuring the song Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This). (News Bulletin file photo)

Carlow Rush, left, and Jacksun Fryer, of Funkanometry, were lauded by Annie Lennox, Eurythmics singer, for a video featuring the song Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This). (News Bulletin file photo)

Eurythmics singer sings praises of Vancouver Island dance duo Funkanometry

Routine featuring Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) catches Annie Lennox’s attention

Pop star Annie Lennox is singing the praises of a mid-Island dance duo for a routine featuring a hit song by her group, the Eurythmics.

In a social media post, Lennox, a newly inducted rock ‘n’ roll hall-of-famer, lauded Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush, a.k.a. Funkanometry, for a video featuring the song Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).

The video features the two with their smooth moves, dancing to the song in Pioneer Plaza in downtown Nanaimo.

“Wowza! I just saw this incredible interpretation of Sweet Dreams … Gentlemen, you’re amazing! Thanks for choosing our song! P.S. Who are you?” asked Lennox.

Many social media users responded, identifying Funkanometry, and the group posted a response, thanking Lennox for the share and “kind words.”

The duo is coming off a run on the show America’s Got Talent in which they made it to the semifinals, and have had numerous dance videos go viral.

Fryer is from Nanaimo, while Rush hails from Duncan.

The Eurythmics were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this past November.

READ ALSO: Funkanometry advances to 'AGT' live shows

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island's Funkanometry dancers put their best feet forward


Dance

