Event Roundup: Spring sessions offer something for everyone in Greater Victoria

Dragon boating, arts and crafts, musical delights all on tap to delight residents

From rocks to murder mysteries, events taking place across Greater Victoria this spring offer something for everyone.

Here’s a roundup of some of those offerings.

Celebrating Ukrainian arts, culture

April 15

Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 3277 Douglas St.

Pearson College UWC and Victoria’s Ukrainian Cultural Centre present the first Celebration of Ukrainian Arts and Culture from 1 to 4:30 p.m. This afternoon will be full of dance, music, visual arts and storytelling to celebrate Ukrainian culture.

Admission is by donation. For more information, go to facebook.com/PearsonUWC.

Toys, collectables galore in Saanich

April 15 to 16

G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre, 3100 Tillicum Rd.

Toy and hobby lovers will unite this weekend from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for Victoria’s Ultimate Hobby and Toy Fair. More than 200 tables will feature toys, action figures, collectables, vinyl records, models, diecast vehicles and more.

The event raises money for BC Children’s Hospital and the MS Society with a silent auction. The 501st Outer Rim Garrison will also be there raising money for Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Past shows have helped raise more than $57,000 for local charities.

For more information, go to ultimatetoyfair.com.

Paddling into a new adventure

April 16

Fairway Gorge Paddling Club, 2940 Jutland Rd.

The Fairway Gorge Paddling Club is inviting anyone – of all ages and abilities – to a free dragon boat open house on Sunday. The opportunity to try the sport gets underway at 1 p.m. and potential participants are asked to register online at fgpaddle.com.

Rock into spring with annual show

April 21 to 22

Lambrick Park Church, 1780 Feltham Rd.

After celebrating 100 years last season, the Vancouver Island Rock and Alpine Garden Society is back in action with its annual juried Spring Show. Taking place from 1 to 8 p.m. on April 21 and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 22, this annual event will feature exhibits, door prizes, a silent auction, seed sales, vendor and club sales, and a tea.

Admission is by donation at the new venue.

Light-hearted touch serenades audiences

April 23

Dave Dunnet Community Theatre, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.

Now in its 35th season, the Palm Court Light Orchestra presents Musical Theatre with students from Oak Bay High School as special guests. The concert gets underway at 2 p.m. Season rates are $45 for students and $99 for adults or single concert rates are $15 for students and $37 for adults. Tickets are available at Munro’s Books, Long & McQuade or at the door. For more information, call 250-748-9964 or go to palmcourtorchestra.com.

Commemorating five decades with song

April 29

Shoal Centre, 10030 Resthaven Dr.

The Victoria Mendelssohn Choir is hosting the Richmond Singers in a special concert to celebrate the Richmond Singers’ 50th anniversary. Taking place from 7 to 9 p.m., tickets are $20 at the door (cash only) or available in advance at Tanner’s Books in Sidney.

Arts and crafts to fill Sidney venue

April 29 to 30

Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave.

The Saanich Peninsula Arts and Craft Society’s annual Arts and Crafts Exhibition and Sale returns to Sidney this month. Celebrating its 70th anniversary, this exhibition features original paintings, sculpture, pottery, fibre and textile arts, fine crafts and jewelry. Taking place from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, the event will also feature a special patrons gala on Friday, April 28.

For more information, go to spacsociety.com.

Singing in spring

April 29, May 13

Join the Ensemble Laude Choral Society for Wellspring, a bright, enlivening musical burst of spring showcasing pieces from modern female Canadian composers.

Wellspring will be presented in two concerts taking place April 29 at 7 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Victoria and May 13 at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Saanichton. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For more information, go to ensemblelaude.org.

Time to board this murder mystery

May 18 to 21

Mary Winspear Centre, 2243 Beacon Ave.

The last call is sounding in Sidney to board the Orient Express to witness detective Hercule Poirot identify a murderer. The Peninsula Players’ cast and crew are in full swing getting ready for their upcoming production of Murder on the Orient Express. Countless volunteer hours have gone into this production and – through a collaboration with the Mary Winspear Centre – the audience will feel like they are aboard the train, solving the mystery right alongside Poirot.

Tickets are available online at tickets.marywinspear.ca or by calling the box office at 250-656-0275. For more information, email info@peninsulaplayers.ca.

Examining past wrongs through conversation

May 25

James Bay New Horizons Society, 234 Menzies St.

The Victoria Historical Society’s May talk features Jordan Stanger Ross and Michael Abe with Past Wrongs, Future Choices: Japanese History in Canada. Focused on the mistreatment of people of Japanese heritage during the 1940s, this talk will cover efforts to address this history in Canada as well as asking how we might learn from the past to build more just futures.

The event opens at 7:15 p.m. for refreshments and socializing and is free for members to attend and $5 for guests.

Shellfish celebration takes over James Bay

May 27 to 28

MacDonald Park, 212 Niagara St.

Spot Prawn Festival 2023 returns to James Bay with a two-day event featuring B.C. spot prawns, rugby, local artisans, live music and fun. For more information, go to facebook.com/spotprawnfestival.

