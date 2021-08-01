Flavour Trails returns with scavenger hunt through North Saanich

Howl Brewing, co-owned by Daniel van Netten and Alayna Briemon, is one of 17 North Saanich venues featured in the 2021 Flavour Trail scavenger hunt. (Black Press Media file photo)

The quest for the juiciest produce, most refreshing brew and tastiest treats in North Saanich is on as the 2021 Flavour Trails festival launches with a twist. This year, participants will be taking part in a scavenger hunt.

Pre-COVID-19, the annual event encouraging people to taste local flavours happened over the third weekend of August, but last year it was transformed into a multi-month, self-led event to ensure physical distancing. Now, event organizers are hoping to draw more people out with the added hunt.

“…we wanted to create an adventure that draws people to explore the beautiful North Saanich community while celebrating and connecting with the people and businesses that add local flavour to this region” Flavour Trail event coordinator Steve Duck said in a release.

The 17 venues participating in the 2021 Flavour Trails scavenger hunt. (Flavour Trails/Screenshot)

This year 17 venues are taking part, from animal farms and fruit orchards to coffee shops and breweries. Each one has created personalized scavenger hunt questions, which hunters will only receive the answer to when they visit the location.

“Explore by foot, bike or by car and meet the growers, harvesters, fishers, vintners, chefs and producers that are creating an amazingly rich bounty right here in our own backyard,” the organizers said. “Visit a farm gate, sample local wines and beer made from the fruits of this land, enjoy music and art, watch dog herding demonstrations and experience farm life past and present.”

Once scavenger hunters have collected their answers and tasted what North Saanich has to offer, they can submit them to flavourtrails.com for a chance to win a gift basket of local goods.

