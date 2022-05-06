Former soldier turned author launches new book

Author Terry Groves is hosting a launch of his latest book, Down the Tiger’s Throat, at the Sooke library on June 5. (Contributed - Mark Laurie/Calgary)

Terry Groves literally has the write stuff.

“I’ve been writing my whole life,” said Groves, a Sooke resident who retired from the Canadian Forces in 2005 as a warrant officer after working with the army, air force and navy. “I’ve always loved creating worlds with words and sharing them with readers.”

The variety of experiences and events in his life helped shape his latest work, Down the Tiger’s Throat, a mix of stories that have appeared in magazines, e-zines and anthologies.

“This collection represents more than 30 years of writing,” he said. “My interests vary, and so do the genres of my stories. Horror, drama, comedy, adventure, thriller, there is something for every adult in this book.”

Working with other writers has always been a focus for Groves, a member of the Sooke Writers’ Collective and the Federation of B.C. Authors.

“I ran a writers group in Duncan for several years,” he said. “We got together every week and helped each other along. Everyone had a thirst for getting better.”

That focus on sharing expertise and improving his efforts by working with other writers has carried over to his involvement with the Sooke Writers Collective. “That’s a great group of like-minded people,” he added. “I’ve had the honour of honing my skills with many authors and giving back by teaching and coaching where I can.”

Groves will officially launch Down the Tiger’s Throat on June 5 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Sooke branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library.

“It’s difficult to gather people together in one place in these COVID times, despite the relaxing of restrictions,” Groves said. “Individuals maintain their perception of what they’re comfortable with, so there will be in-person and remote activities to celebrate releasing this book.”

Copies are available on Amazon in print and Kindle editions or through Groves’s website at terrygroves.com.

Groves’s other works include his novel, The Summer of Grumps, which was published in 2020 and is also available on Amazon. Groves also blogs about what it was like growing up in a large military family.



