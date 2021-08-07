Funk Hunters making triumphant return to Victoria, Sept. 25 in Phillips Backyard

Tickets on sale Aug. 4 for show, also featuring Moontricks, Diamond Cafe and LIINKS

Nick Middleton and Duncan Smith, a.k.a. The Funk Hunters, will perform at Philips Backyard on Sept. 25. (Photo by Rob Campbell)

Tickets for the Funk Hunters rain-or-shine show at Philips Backyard on Sept. 25 go on sale on Aug. 4.

Funk Hunters DJ Nick Middleton (founder of Westwood Recordings) and Duncan Smith will be performing their blend of electronica, funk, soul and hip-hop. “Canadian electro-funk duo The Funk Hunters have been making waves this past year, with no sign of slowing down,” said EDM.com.

Openers include Kootenay-based Moontricks, Diamond Cafe and LIINKS.

Nathan Gurley and Sean Rodman of Moontricks feel just at home at an electronica or bluegrass festival, having birthed an authentic sound of grassroots blues, wistful soul and gritty bass.

Diamond Cafe (Tristan Thompson) – who earned a Zone 91.3 Band of the Month honour in 2019 – plays a retro sound akin to the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Electronic duo Georgia Murray and DJ DWHIZ of LIINKS will also be making a live comeback out of the event.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 250-388-4423 from the TD Victoria JazzFest ’21, or at the Victoria Jazz Society office, 977 Alston St. Advance tickets are $49 or $55 if available at the door. The concert is a 19-plus event.

