Musicians and other individual performers and visual artists can be nominated for a 2020 Greater Victoria Regional Arts Awards honour.

Greater Victoria artists, performances and behind-the scenes volunteers to be honoured

Third annual regional arts awards gala happens online Oct. 3, nomination deadline Aug. 24

The ability of the public to experience the arts in all its forms in Greater Victoria may have been curtailed due to the COVID-19 public health and safety restrictions, but recognition of the work of local artists and performers is continuing.

Nominations in a variety of categories are now open for the third annual Greater Victoria Regional Arts Awards, an initiative of the ProArt Alliance of Greater Victoria. This year’s winners will be announced in an online celebration on Oct. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The deadline for nominations is Aug. 24 and ProArt is encouraging the inclusion of a diverse collection of nominees, including individuals and organizations led by, or having significant representation from the Black, Indigenous, LGBTQ2S+ and persons with a disability communities.

The awards open for nominees are:

• The JAYMAC Outstanding Production Award – Funded through a grant from the JAYMAC Fund held at the Victoria Foundation, this award honours the selected performing arts productions staged between Jan. 1, 2019 and July 31, 2020. The recipient receives a $15,000 cash prize and commemorative plaque.

• The PARC Retirement Living Mid-Career Artist Award – The individual recipient, coming from any sector of the arts, demonstrates artistic excellence in their body of work, has contributed to the development and recognition of the arts in the region and has potential to achieve future success. They receive a $2,000 cash prize plus a signature plaque.

• The CRD Arts Commission Regional Impact Award – Honouring an organization or annual event in the capital region, this award recognizes a nominee that has received or is eligible for a grant from the CRD Arts and Culture Support Service. The recipient receives $5,000 and signature plaque.

Completed nomination packages, including the submission form and supporting materials, must be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24. They can be emailed to info@proartsalliance.ca or mailed to 302-1005 Broad St., Victoria, BC V8W 2A1, c/o Royal & McPherson Theatres Society.

Read more about the awards and how to nominate at proartalliance.wordpress.com/2020-greater-victoria-regional-arts-awards/.

 

