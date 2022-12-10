Lawyers on Stage Theatre Society on stage. (Courtesy of Lawyers on Stage Theatre Society)

Lawyers on Stage Theatre Society on stage. (Courtesy of Lawyers on Stage Theatre Society)

Greater Victoria law community stage Dracula for charity

Proceeds from this year’s show will go to two local charities working to end poverty and suicide

Lawyers sink their teeth into their annual play for charity with Dracula: A Radio Play by Orson Welles.

Lawyers on Stage Theatre Society will open this year’s show Dec. 15 and it will run until Dec. 18 at Langham Court Theatre.

“This year the show is Dracula: Radio Play, which is a radio version of Bram Stoker’s novel,” said Andrew Pirie, the president of Lawyers on Stage Theatre Society. “The radio adaptation was done by Orson Welles.”

The show includes 23 actors from the legal community in the Greater Victoria area and is supported by theatre professors behind the scenes.

“The interesting thing about this show is that all of the sounds that go along with the show are all created by a group of what are called foley artists, who make all the sounds whether it is footsteps of creaky doors or bat wings or wolves – all created live on stage by these artist,” he said.

“It really is quite a show.”

Members of the Victoria legal community put on annual plays to raise awareness of a community need and this year proceeds will be ear-marked for Together Against Poverty Society (TAPS) and Need2: Suicide Prevention, Education, and Support.

Tickets are available at langhamtheatre.ca.

READ MORE: Saanich filmmaker scores critical funding for passion project Obscura

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Review: Del Toro takes his ‘Pinocchio’ to very dark places

Just Posted

Santa Claus meets with a young View Royal Resident Saturday (Dec. 10) during View Royal Fire Rescue’s annual food drive. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Santa helps View Royal firefighters collect donations for food bank

Sometime in the 1970s, what’s now known as Langford Fire Rescue responded to a large blaze at a Shell gas station, seen here. Current Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said the department’s job has evolved constantly over the 75 years it has been serving the community, always keeping up with the needs of the community. (Courtesy of Langford Fire Rescue)
Langford Fire Rescue: 75 years of keeping the community safe

During rutting season, bucks like this fella on Beach Drive in Oak Bay tend to rub their antlers on trees and bushes, and it’s not unusual to get tangled in Christmas lights, garden netting or other low-hanging strings. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Christmas decor dangers lurk for wildlife, warns Greater Victoria rehab centre

An old Sandy's Auto Parts sign still hangs above a building in the yard. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Tales from some of Langford’s oldest businesses