Growth In Confinement wins people’s choice award at Sooke Fine Arts Show

Artist Lainey Rae Thompson’s ring creation Growth In Confinement has been voted as the People’s Choice Award winner at the Sooke Fine Arts Show.

The intriguing ring with its live jade plant “jewel” also won an Award of Excellence and juror Carey Newman’s Juror’s Choice Award.

“Growth in Confinement was conceived during the 2020/21 lockdown. These uncertain times call for great resilience, strength, and personal growth while sequestered indoors. I was reminded of the humble succulent, which can thrive in the most tight and inhospitable of places, growing to great beauty through perseverance.” Thompson said.

While the online show has ended, the the Sooke Fine Arts Show award-winning art pieces are on display for in-person viewing at the Sooke Arts Council Gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day until Sunday (Aug. 8). The gallery is located at 6596 Sooke Rd.



