Victoria Highland Dancing Association dancers Miia Bekker, Nicola Theim and Genevieve Lisik perform in front of the Starbucks at Saanich Centre last week. This Saturday members of the group will be performing in front of the Pharmasave on Oak Bay Avenue. (Allison Flack Photo)

Highland dancers to perform on Oak Bay Avenue

Dancers bring fundraising gig to Oak Bay Village Saturday

A little bit of the Highlands is making its way down to Oak Bay Avenue on Saturday.

Members of the Victoria Highland Dancing Association we will be performing in front of the Pharmasave on Oak Bay Avenue from approximately 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The group is selling 50/50 tickets as a fundraiser for the youth members’ many travels. Last year a team of VHDA dancers traveled to the Scotdance Canada event in Moncton, N.B. This year, the Scotdance Canada festival is in Kamloops in July. It hosts 1,000 dancers from across Canada, U.S.A., Scotland, Australia and more.

Proceeds from the raffle support VHDA events and the development of highland dancing and dancers in the Capital Region.

“Being so close to Victoria, this year several VHDA dancers will be participating throughout the week and are looking forward to what is annually the largest highland dancing competition in the world,” said VHDA volunteer Allison Flack.

The VHDA 50/50 raffle has a single grand prize of $5,000. Tickets are $20 each and there are only 500 sold. A winning ticket will be drawn on April 30.

