This image released by Lucasfilm shows Boyd Holbrook in a scene from “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Boyd Holbrook in a scene from “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)

‘Indiana Jones’ to premiere at Cannes with tribute to Ford

Fifth installment of the adventuring archeologist premiers May 18

Indiana Jones is swinging into the French Riviera.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth film in the Harrison Ford adventure series, will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, festival organizers announced Monday. Cannes will also pay a tribute to Ford for his career.

The premiere of “Dial of Destiny,” directed by James Mangold, comes 15 years after 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” premiered at the French festival. “Dial of Destiny,” billed as the final chapter in the franchise, will open in U.S. theaters June 28.

“Dial of Destiny,” which had been rumored to be heading to Cannes, adds a second megawatt premiere to this year’s festival, which kicks off May 16.

On Friday, Cannes announced the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s much-anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon,” an adaptation for Apple TV+ of David Grann’s bestseller about a series of murders of the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. Its cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The film’s premiere, set for May 20, will mark Scorsese’s first film in Cannes since “After Hours” in 1986.

The full Cannes lineup will be announced April 13.

—Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

READ MORE: Harrison Ford inspires cast in new comedy ‘Shrinking’

Movies and TV

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 to be filmed in Vancouver

Just Posted

Volunteers planted 23 new native shrubs including thimbleberry along the riparian areas as well as tall Oregon grape and snowberry along the drier upper banks of Bowker Creek in Oak Bay. (Bowker Creek Salmon Recovery/Facebook)
Greater Victoria creek could burst with baby salmon any day

Norm McInnis was the community’s seventh CAO since 1999. (Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke CAO steps down after cancer diagnosis

Hannah Day’s mother Brooke Ervin pushes Josee Dare in the swing added to the park in Sunriver named in honour of her daughter. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke names park in Sunriver after Hannah Day

A bottle drive on April 8 from 8 a.m.to 3 p.m. at SEAPARC Leisure Centre aims to raise funds for A.C.E Memorial Scholarships in honour of A.J. Jensen, Cory Mills, and Eric Blackmore. (Black press Files)
Bottle drive funds legacy for learning

Pop-up banner image