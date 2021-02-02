The Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest runs Feb. 1 to 12 and is open to all B.C. Indigenous children and youth between the ages of three and 19. (www.pikist.com)

The Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest runs Feb. 1 to 12 and is open to all B.C. Indigenous children and youth between the ages of three and 19. (www.pikist.com)

Indigenous B.C. children invited to enter ‘gratitude’ art contest

What are you thankful for? Gratitude Art Contest ask kids to express it via art

A Fraser Valley family services society is asking Indigenous kids what they are grateful for as part of an art competition.

The Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest, put on by the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society, is open to all B.C. Indigenous children and youth between the ages of three and 19.

Kids are asked to express what they are thankful for in the form of artwork (a drawing or a painting) and then submit their work for a chance to win money.

Winning entries will be made into thank-you cards for the agency.

The Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest runs Feb. 1 to 12 and there are two age categories: three to 12, and 13 to 19. Prizes are $150 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third in each category.

To enter, send a photo of the artwork, along with name, age and phone number to info@xyolhemeylh.bc.ca with “Gratitude Contest” in the subject line.

The deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

Looking for more B.C. arts and entertainment? Check out bclocalnews.com/entertainment.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Just Posted

A carved stone pillar is shown on the beach in Victoria in this July 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Royal BC Museum, Bernhard Spalteholz
Questions rock Royal B.C. Museum over authenticity of artifact recovered from Victoria beach

Songhees First Nation chief says museum assured him review underway after artist says work as his

West Shore RCMP are investigating a report of a man staring at and startling women on the Galloping Goose trail in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
RCMP investigating complaint man staring at woman on Langford trail

Two women had man staring, jumping out of bush at them

Crews installed 1.2 kilometres of rumble stripping on Prospect Lake Road between Burnside and Munn roads on Aug. 5, 2020. (Photo via the District of Saanich)
Driver veers off embankment along rural Saanich road

Safety upgrades were already underway on Prospect Lake Road

Quadra Elementary and SJ Willis Alternative School were in lockdown Tuesday afternoon while police responded to a report of a man holding a firearm nearby. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATED: Hold and secure lifted at Victoria schools following firearm call

Man was spotted with firearm near SJ Willis Feb. 2

New data suggests COVID-19 has accelerated the decline in mental health among young Canadians. (Black Press Media File)
Report finds COVID-19 accelerated declining mental health of Canadian youth

Canadians aged 15 to 30 drink more heavily and smoke more cannabis than older counterparts

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)
‘I’m super lucky’: B.C. Mountie survives crash into moose

Cpl. Rob Gardner says the moose ‘got up and walked away’ following the collision

Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)
ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

Nanaimo Clippers owner Wes Mussio. (News Bulletin file photo)
BCHL owner criticized for attending Super Bowl despite living half-time in Florida

Wes Mussio says he’s a snowbird in the Tampa Bay area and will be in the U.S. at least another month

BC Place is expected to light up with a special display for Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (BC Place)
BC Place to light up with special display for Black History Month

Month celebrates achievements and history of Black Canadians

Still from a 2014 video by science educator Carin Bondar who is running in the 2021 Chilliwack school board byelection, where she talks about evolution through a parody video of Miley Cyrus’s song, Wrecking Ball. (YouTube)
Chilliwack school board candidate defends naked Miley Cyrus parody video

Well-known science educator Carin Bondar known for using shock and artistry in educational videos

The Vancouver Island Connector along with the Tofino Bus will not be resuming service this month and will remain suspended until further notice. Black Press file photo
Island’s ground transportation service coming to a halt

Because of COVID-19, work and travel restrictions, revenue has been down 95 per cent

Sophie made it through a harrowing situation of three trips to Nanaimo for emergency vet care. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Sophie the pot-gobbling Chemainus puppy’s problems put in the past

Dog back to her energetic self after eating discarded drugs leads to three trips to the vet

Evidence the Hells Angels are a criminal gang was 'hearsay,' a judge ruled in a recent gun permit case. (Black Press Media files)
Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay,’ judge rules in gun permit case

A full-patch member will get another chance at a gun permit, the judge ruled

Most Read