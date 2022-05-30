Rebecca Haas, a member of the Answer2 Indigenous performance group, is part of the Pacific Opera Victoria-led Voices in Nature program, which visit Outerbridge Park in Saanich’s Royal Oak neighbourhood on June 1 and 2. (Pacific Opera Victoria/Courtesy District of Saanich)

Rebecca Haas, a member of the Answer2 Indigenous performance group, is part of the Pacific Opera Victoria-led Voices in Nature program, which visit Outerbridge Park in Saanich’s Royal Oak neighbourhood on June 1 and 2. (Pacific Opera Victoria/Courtesy District of Saanich)

Intimate musical performances await evening visitors to Saanich park

Pacific Opera Victoria’s Voices in Nature returns to Outerbridge Park June 1 and 2

Pacific Opera Victoria (POV) and Saanich Parks are teaming up again to present Voices in Nature, a peaceful experience that offers an artistic background for visitors to Outerbridge Park.

The free events at the park in Royal Oak on Wednesday and Thursday (June 1 and 2) between 5 and 7 p.m., aim to provide a multi-faceted experience combining the beauty of the park itself with musical performances by members of Pacific Opera Victoria, poetry readings and Indigenous cultural activities.

For POV, the Outerbridge event kicks off a series of June dates in local parks and features a range of singers, Indigenous performers, poets and other artists including ANSWER2, Kate Braid, Simon Chalifoux, Zoe Dickenson, Mike Fan, Rebecca Gray, Beth Kope, Marlene Grand Maître, Ryan Patrick McDonald, Jessica Sault, Terese Svoboda and the Yarrow Collective. Visit pacificopera.ca/event/voices-in-nature-2/ for a full schedule.

For the Saanich event, artists will be stationed at different locations around the park and performances will be repeated as visitors filter through. Saanich Parks recommends alloting one hour to engage with each of the artistic stations and enjoy the surroundings.

Parking nearby is limited, but Lochside elementary at 1145 Royal Oak Dr., a four-minute walk away, has some spaces available. The park entrance is between Firbank Lane and McMorran Way off Royal Oak Drive and contains a gravel pathway.

ALSO READ: Voices in Nature: Saanich hosts opera and poetry event in Outerbridge Park

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichLive musicSaanich

Previous story
Trio of Saanich Peninsula bands hope to rock away hunger in Sidney

Just Posted

The Oak Bay Tea Party parade 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay Tea Party returns after two-year break

The proposed location of the new bridge along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail crossing Island Highway in Colwood. The City of Colwood will be set up along the trail at this location on the morning of June 3 as part of GoByBike Week. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)
Colwood offering active transportation sneak-peek June 3

Electric vehicle drivers will now see new charging fees at Victoria’s city-owned parkades and surface lots. Pictured is the Store Street charging station in downtown Victoria. (Photo courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria sets new public electric vehicle charging fees

Drew Shaw has been a member of the Lake Side Buoys supporters group since 2009 and has been bringing the pipes since then. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Die-hard soccer fans are fuelling the surge in Pacific FC popularity