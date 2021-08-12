Intrepid Theatre raises curtains for Fringe Festival

20 in-person and virtual productions will take the stage starting Friday

“Tightrope” performer Trent Arterberry will be one of 20 theatre acts coming virtually and in-person to Intrepid Theatre this August for the 2021 Victoria Fringe Theatre Festival. (Photo by Derek Ford)

The Victoria Fringe Theatre Festival returns to Intrepid Theatre this Friday amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Both in-person and online productions will be available for theatre-goers as 20 independent productions are presented from Aug. 13 to Sept. 24 both virtually on demand and at Intrepid Theatre’s Metro Studio.

The theatre’s Metro Studio will fill up to 72 of its 92 seats for in-person shows, with all tickets sold in advance and available for purchase individually or in sets of two and four. A total of 13 of the 20 productions will be presented at the Metro Studio, all delivered by local theatre companies.

Tickets for online performances can be bought until 10 p.m. on the final day of the show. All online tickets will be bought directly from Intrepid Theatre’s website and each virtual showing will be available for a week. The seven online productions will be presented from afar by a variety of international theatre companies in Germany, Japan and elsewhere.

Fringe buttons will not be required this year but will be available for purchase for those wishing to collect them and support Intrepid Theatre.

“We’re really thrilled to be able to return to the Fringe this year,” said co-artistic and marketing director Sean Guist. “We know that people love supporting local (theatre).”

With last year’s Victoria Fringe Theatre Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, Guist said he was happy to see the event happening again this year in accordance with public health orders. He also said that the cabaret-style seating at the Metro Studio will foster a more safe, social and comfortable environment for viewers.

“It’s great because you can go with friends, grab a table and drink some wine.”

The Victoria Fringe Theatre Festival has been bringing live spoken word, drama, musicals, dance, comedy, magic and kids theatre to Vancouver Island for over three decades.

For more information, visit intrepidtheatre.com.

Broken Rhythms dance group will present “1000 pieces of Pi” at Intrepid Theatre’s Metro Studio during this year’s Victoria Fringe Theatre Festival. (Photo by Helene Cyr)