Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara speaks as she was announced as the new host for the Junos during the 2020 Juno Award nominee press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Canada’s top music awards have been cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday morning, organizers said the 2020 Juno Awards were being cancelled.

The 49th Annual awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon.

The organization said the decision was made in consultation with provincial, local and federal authorities, and that other options were being explored to honour this year’s nominees.

READ MORE: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

READ MORE: Princess Cruises pauses global operations due to COVID-19

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Crown of Sound’ music festival coming to Westhills Stadium

Just Posted

First presumptive COVID-19 case reported on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

‘Crown of Sound’ music festival coming to Westhills Stadium

Featured lineup artists have played Coachella, Lolapalooza, Rifflandia and more

Welsh-Canadian singing duo to play at Highlands Coffee House event

Doors open this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Princess Cruises pauses global operations, cancels four Victoria calls

Cruise line implements 60-day pause in wake of COVID-19 virus

RCMP targetting distracted drivers

Rick Stiebel Sooke News Mirror Here’s a partnership to combat a problem… Continue reading

VIDEO: Mayor Fred Haynes gets pied in the face and more

Watch a selection of our top features for March 11

BC Green Party cancels all public events due to COVID-19 concerns

Party encourages members of the public to convene virtually when possible

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Juno Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The awards had been scheduled to be hosted by Alessia Cara on Sunday, March 15, in Saskatoon

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Indigenous leaders to meet with premiers, Trudeau on child welfare, UNDRIP

The leaders plan to raise a number of issues, including the UN declaration

Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite down more than 1,400 points, U.S. markets fall

The drop in Toronto and on U.S. markets was large enough to trip circuit breakers that forced a pause in trading

Toronto Raptors players, staff advised to go into self-isolation

The 14-day isolation comes after a Utah player, reportedly centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus

Most Read