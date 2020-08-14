Lace-up, get moving at free roller skating night at Uptown

Uptown Shopping Centre will host a free roller skating night on Friday, Aug. 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with no-cost roller skate rentals courtesy Rollerskate Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Uptown Shopping Centre is inviting roller-skating aficionados and amateurs alike to attend a free roller-skating night on the recently opened pedestrian boulevard for some social-distanced fun on wheels.

The free event will take place on Friday (Aug. 14) from 6:30 t0 8 p.m., and roller skates will be provided at no cost by Rollerskate Victoria those who haven’t got their own wheels. The local skating group will also be putting on a performance for attendees with the Mini Rollers at 7 p.m.

Attendees will be invited to lace up their skates and glide around the mall’s inner boulevard, which has been closed to vehicle traffic since May 15.

At the time, Kristy Lowes, marketing director for Uptown, explained that the boulevard was closed to drivers indefinitely so pedestrians could use the roadway to get around the mall, leaving sidewalks clear for customers to practise social distancing while lining up outside stores.

Parking is available in the mall’s underground lots and on the upper level and some spots remain open in the internal streets.

