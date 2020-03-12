Crown Of Sound, a one-day all-ages music festival, is coming to the Westhills Stadium on June 13. The lineup features Bishop Briggs (clockwise), Carmanah, Jesse Roper and Allan Rayman. (Crown of Sound)

‘Crown of Sound’ music festival coming to Westhills Stadium

Featured lineup artists have played Coachella, Lolapalooza, Rifflandia and more

A one-of-a-kind music festival is coming to the West Shore to kick off the summer for the first time in June.

‘Crown of Sound’ is an all-ages multi-genre event that will feature star-studded acts at the Westhills Stadium in Langford for a jam-packed day of music on June 13.

“Most organizers have a problem with getting great acts here because artists always go to Vancouver,” said David Michaud, president of Key Corp Sports and Entertainment. “Westhills Stadium is a world-class facility and we’re excited to bring this event to Langford with such a great lineup.”

The star-studded lineup includes British star Bishop Briggs, Allan Rayman, Victoria’s own Carmanah and Metchosin-born Jesse Roper. More local artists are expected to be announced. The concert is being organized by Keycorp Sports & Entertainment.

Bishop Briggs is known for her breakthrough single “River”, which garnered 1.5 billion cumulative streams. She’s toured Europe and played iconic music festivals such as Lollapalooza. She will perform at Coachella and Red Rocks Ampitheatre.

Allan Rayman was the Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2018 Junos. The Toronto-based musician is known for his raspy voice that blurs music genres. He’s currently on a North American tour while promoting his latest album, which was released on March 13.

Carmanah is known for their first commercial album ‘Speak to Rhythms’, which saw two songs cling to top position on CBC’s Top 20 chart in 2018. They’ve opened for international acts like Ziggy Marley, K.D. Lang, Shakey Graves, Moby and Clinton Fearon.

Jesse Roper takes his guitar wherever he goes, from Rifflandia to Sunfest, among other festivals. The Metchosin-born singer-songwriter is best known for his explosive live performances while experimenting with blues, rock and funk.

With growing COVID-19 fears, Crown of Sound organizers say they will be taking extra precautions for health and safety.

“Life still has to carry on,” said Michaud. “We don’t want to be naive but we’re confident that we can still have a fantastic day. There’s something here for everyone.”

Gates will open to the public at 2 p.m. with food trucks, local breweries, and multiple crowd games on site, including cornhole, jumbo jenga, bocce, and spikeball.

“We are always looking for ways to support arts and culture in Langford, to enhance the vibrancy of our community, and to allow people to connect over a common interest,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young in a statement.

Tickets range between $39 to $69 with the first 500 people getting the lowest price of $39 while quantities last. Tickets are available at crownofsound.ca.

