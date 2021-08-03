Langford’s Starlight Stadium to host two-day music festival

All Ways Home features homegrown talent Jesse Roper headlining, along with Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Snotty Nose Rez Kids to perform at the All Ways Home festival in Langford, Sept 4-5, 2021. (Contributed/Snotty Nose Rez Kids)

Dust off your festival garb, a two-day music festival is coming to the Starlight Stadium in Langford this September long weekend.

Headlined by homegrown musical favourite Jesse Roper from Metchosin, the all-ages, two-day All Ways Home festival Sept. 4 and 5 is rounded out with a roster of local and national favourites including Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Current Swell, Bedouin Soundclash and more.

It will be the first music festival held under the new banner of Starlight Stadium, which opened on Langford Parkway in 2009 as Westhills Stadium.

Also on the weekend bill are Whitehorse, Jon and Roy, Carmanah, Fleece, Pastel Blank, Old Soul Rebel and Nicky MacKenzie.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. for $125 for a full-event pass, plus an optional $30 for field access at allwayshomefestival.ca.

The COVID-19 policy includes requesting people to stay two metres apart, wear masks and be vaccinated. Masks and vaccines are not mandatory, but requested and encouraged.

ALSO READ: Free-B Film Festival moves to Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park

Do you have a story tip? Email: editor@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordLive musicWest Shore