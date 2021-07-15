Portal, a steel-framed sculpture comprised of discarded ropes, was purchased from the artist and donated to the district in 2020. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Portal, a steel-framed sculpture comprised of discarded ropes, was purchased from the artist and donated to the district in 2020. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Latest public art donations land permanent homes in Oak Bay

Portal remains near Willows Beach, Jelly moves to Estevan Village

Heather Passmore’s Portal will permanently overlook the shoreline along Esplanade in Oak Bay – though with a small shift in placement.

The artwork went up in the space near Willows Beach in 2019 as part of the ArtsAlive sculpture tour.

Portal is a steel-framed sculpture comprised of discarded ropes that was purchased from the artist and donated to the district in 2020.

RELATED: Influx of donated art a ‘fantastic problem to have,’ says Oak Bay mayor

It’s among the latest two art pieces in need of a permanent setting.

The other is Jelly, by Kootenay metal fabrication artist Nathan Smith. Jelly was exhibited in Oak Bay Village at Hampshire Road and donated to the district by the artist.

Once Oak Bay accepted the artworks, the public arts advisory committee needed to confirm permanent locations for them.

Portal will move about 200 metres, remaining along Esplanade near the entrance to the Thorpe Place pathway.

Jelly will settle in the 2500-block of Estevan Avenue.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay extends ArtsAlive until August, pending artist approval

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

oak bayVisual Arts

Previous story
B.C. man builds miniature ‘Schitt’s Creek’ out of vintage children’s toys

Just Posted

Portal, a steel-framed sculpture comprised of discarded ropes, was purchased from the artist and donated to the district in 2020. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Latest public art donations land permanent homes in Oak Bay

Close up of Daydreamer by Debra Smith which exhibited in the 2020 Sooke Fine Arts Show. (Contributed - Sooke Fine Arts Society)
Sooke Fine Arts Show launches online, July 23

Coun. Ben Isitt resigned this week as vice-chair of the Capital Regional District’s First Nations relations committee over concerns voiced about his presence at the Fairy Creek watershed blockades. (File contributed/City of Victoria)
Victoria Coun. Ben Isitt resigns from CRD First Nation committee vice-chair role

A new municipal report suggests parking congestion is the biggest obstacle facing secondary suites in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Secondary suites causing parking congestion in Sooke