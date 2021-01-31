Latest read by Saanich author is ‘just right’

In Goldibooks and the Wee Bear, a fun adaptation of the classic, the cub is a bookworm of a bear in search of just the right read. (Running Press Kids)

There’s something about that moment when you are a page into a book and you realize it’s just the right fit.

Children’s author Troy Wilson’s newest book is a classic spin on an old tale that centres on that feeling.

In Goldibooks and the Wee Bear, a fun adaptation of the classic Goldilocks, the cub is a literature-starved bookworm of a bear in search of just the right read.

It’s the eighth children’s book for Wilson, a Saanich resident who had two books published back in the mid-2000s. He then went on a long stretch until he broke through – again – with The Duck Says in 2015. He has now published six books with another due in the fall.

READ ALSO: 41 years later, author publishes story he wrote at 6 years old

Moreover, Goldibooks makes it two straight “reading-themed fairy tale” books with Running Press Kids. The first was Little Red Reading Hood and the Misread Wolf in 2019. The two have different – and equally great – illustrators, Wilson said, about Edwardian Taylor with Goldibooks and Illaria Campana for Little Red Reading Hood.

“We all loved the previous illustrator’s work, but the publisher wanted to go in a bit different direction. Little Red was totally finished (but not yet released) when I wrote Goldi.”

READ MORE: Saanich author puts fun spin on an old story

Goldibooks was officially released on Jan. 12.

“I don’t know if there is a third reading-themed fairy tale in my future. But I do know that I’ll have a second book out this year. A picture book titled Hat Cat will be released in October,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s previous works include Perfect Man from 2005, and more recently, the Sinking of Captain Otter and Dog versus Ultra Dog.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich