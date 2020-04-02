LIVE MUSIC: Artist in Residence reaching into the community

City of Victoria artist-in-residence Kathryn Calder performs a livestreamed concert on Facebook from her home this Friday at 7:30 p.m. YouTube

With local music venues shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, musicians are getting creative with how they get their music out to the public.

City of Victoria Artist-in-Residence Kathryn Calder is no exception.

She’ll be live streaming a free 30-minute YouTube concert from her home this Friday (April 3), starting at 7:30 p.m. The set will include a combination of Calder’s own material and other favourite songs written by others. The public can listen in at Calder’s YouTube channel.

“The pandemic is causing great upheaval in our lives as we strive to adapt to this temporary new normal,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a release. “Music is one way to relieve some of the anxiety we’re all feeling and I’d like to thank Kathryn for performing this free concert online for people of all ages to enjoy from the comfort of their home.”

Calder was named Artist in Residence in 2019 and is a 15-year veteran of touring and recording as a vocalist/ keyboardist with indie rock group The New Pornographers. She has also released three solo records, five albums with Immaculate Machine and one with her latest project, Frontperson.

Find more information about Victoria’s Artist in Residence program at victoria.ca/publicart.



